Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,205 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Franklin Covey worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

