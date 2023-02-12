Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,370 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of TU opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

