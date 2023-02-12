Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 513,600 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 513,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of COMM opened at $8.42 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CommScope Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
