Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 513,600 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 513,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $8.42 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CommScope Profile

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.