Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primo Water by 76.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $95,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

