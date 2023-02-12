Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 474,210 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SNLN stock remained flat at $14.97 during trading on Friday. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $15.86.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

