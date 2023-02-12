Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,818 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADT by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.31 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.75 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

