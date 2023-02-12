Highland Capital Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Prudential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUK opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.05) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,500.50.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

