HI (HI) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $61.95 million and approximately $527,202.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00045084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00217614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002953 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02242258 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $587,324.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

