Hedera Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $215.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.681545 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0944729 USD and is up 11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $234,140,586.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

