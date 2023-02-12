Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $213.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00063478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024697 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.681545 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0944729 USD and is up 11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $234,140,586.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

