Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes $727,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 684.9% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,315. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

