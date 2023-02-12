Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 41,647 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,647 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. 157,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

