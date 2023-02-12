Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 2,337 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 185,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,070 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 573,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO remained flat at $59.62 on Friday. 14,420,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,286,230. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

