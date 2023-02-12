Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 32,898,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,815,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

