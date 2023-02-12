Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 187,364 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 253,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

