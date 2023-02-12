Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 532 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.4 %

DLTR stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. 1,444,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,081. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.