Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 16,999 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

