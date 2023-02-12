Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,955. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.