Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 84,072 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,072 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

About Elanco Animal Health

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,875. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

