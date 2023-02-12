Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

Shares of HLAN stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

