Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) vs. Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Financial Analysis

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Coloplast A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,986.82 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.98 $585.21 million $0.28 41.00

Profitability

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and Coloplast A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coloplast A/S 1 2 2 0 2.20

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 96.97%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Coloplast A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Coloplast A/S

(Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.