HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.62.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

