Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 409,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Services Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

