Head to Head Review: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Udemy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.98 million 1.39 $240,000.00 N/A N/A Udemy $518.16 million 3.18 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -10.81

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Zhongchao and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhongchao and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Udemy has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Udemy beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

