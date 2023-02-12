Head-To-Head Contrast: Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great-West Lifeco and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bâloise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 34.76%. Bâloise has a consensus price target of $162.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than Bâloise.

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 10.19 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 14.00

Great-West Lifeco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Bâloise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Bâloise

(Get Rating)

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.