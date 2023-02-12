HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,020,920.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

