Harvest Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $704,640.43 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $704,640.43 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $36.36 or 0.00166070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

