Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

HMY stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.