Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.5 %
HMY stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
