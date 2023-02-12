Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €177.95 ($191.34) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €185.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.21.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.