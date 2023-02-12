Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,009. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Halberd alerts:

About Halberd

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.