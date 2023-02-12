Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,009. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Halberd
