Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Guangshen Railway Price Performance
OTCMKTS GNGYF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
