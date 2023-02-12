GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 149.5% in January

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,452. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
About GrowLife
