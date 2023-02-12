GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 149.5% in January

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

Shares of PHOT stock remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,452. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.