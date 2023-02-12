Grin Trading Down 8% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $784,831.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00428640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00740473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00572064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

