Grin Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.13 million and $810,197.82 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,989.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00427506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00735468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00570949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.