Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,537 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

