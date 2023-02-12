Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

