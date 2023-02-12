Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 447,991 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,991 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Montauk Renewables worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montauk Renewables news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,087.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Montauk Renewables news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 620,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,164,087.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.