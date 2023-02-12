Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

NYSE:GWW opened at $656.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.