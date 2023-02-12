Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

NYSE:NUE opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

