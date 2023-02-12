Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 769,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vermilion Energy worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $739.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

