Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $72.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.