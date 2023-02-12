Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of Acushnet worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

