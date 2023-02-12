Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $23.11 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21,017.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,763 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

