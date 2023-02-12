Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.72 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FDX opened at $209.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

