Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 467.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,042 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.