Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Shares of OC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

