Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 124,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Westlake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of WLK opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

