Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 47,156 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

