Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 27,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.