Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Self Storage Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. 27,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
