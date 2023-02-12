Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the January 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLASF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Glass House Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Glass House Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

GLASF stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,000. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

